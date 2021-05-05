One of the Hudson Valley’s Favorite Wing Restaurants Finally Opening in Newburgh

It’s been a few months since we told you that one of the Hudson Valley’s favorite wing restaurants will be opening in Newburgh, and it’s finally happening. Wingstop is celebrating the grand opening of their newest store at Palmerone Farms on the corner of Routes 300 and 17K in the Town of Newburgh. Convenient to get to from just about anywhere.

Wingstop has been opened in Middletown since the summer of 2019, and they’ve even been part of Wing Wars. If you want to talk about delicious wings, then try the wings at Wingstop. They’ve got a huge variety of some of the best wings you’ve ever tasted. Check it out...

