Award-Winning Chicken Wing Spot Selling Hudson Valley Location

It appears that the Hudson Valley's favorite place for chicken wings is getting rid of one of its most high-profile locations.

For many people in the Hudson Valley, hot wings are a way of life. When you find a great chicken wing restaurant it becomes your go-to place for game day, parties or whenever you've got a hankering for some buffalo wings.

Back in 1994, I spent the summer living with friends in Ocean City, MD. While there, we discovered a wing restaurant on the boardwalk called Planet Wings. It quickly became our favorite place and we pretty much spent all of our hourly wages on beer, rent and Planet Wings.

So, you could imagine my surprise years later when Planet Wings opened up its second location right here in the Hudson Valley. The restaurant, which is not quite a chain, has only 11 locations, with two of them still in Maryland and the rest in the New York area. The Hudson Valley is home to the most Planet Wings restaurants, with locations in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown and Wappingers Falls.

Unfortunately, it appears that my favorite Planet Wings location is now for sale. A listing with CR Properties shows that the restaurant at 1546 Route 9 in Wappingers Falls is being offered for $1.2 million. This is quite surprising to me because every time I stop in, the place is slammed with customers.

It's unclear if Planet Wings is planning to replace this busy location with another restaurant or close it down for good. Management did not immediately respond to our request for more information about the sale.

However, it should be noted that, unlike the nearby listing for Mexicali Blue, this offering does not include the current restaurant business. A brochure for the property suggests that the new owner can use the building for offices, retail or a fast food restaurant.