New York State Residents Told To ‘Not Eat’ Popular Chicken Wings
This is the most popular time to feast on chicken wings. But New York State residents are being told not to eat these chicken wings.
Hannaford has issued a recall involving select ready-to-eat chicken wing products
Hannaford recalls select ready-to-eat chicken wings due to mislabeling
On Tuesday, Hannaford Supermarkets announced the company is recalling ready-to-eat chicken wings purchased from the deli department at all stores due to "mislabeling."
"The chicken wings, purchased between September 15, 2023 and September 25, 2023, may be missing the 'soy' allergen specification on its label. The sell-by dates are September 17, 2023, through September 30, 2023," Hannaford states in its recall notice.
Hannaford Locations In New York State
Albany
Altamont
Amsterdam
Ballston Lake
Ballston Spa
Cairo
Clifton Park
Clinton
Colonie
Delmar
East Greenbush
Esperance
Glens Falls
Glenville
Gloversville
Greenwich
Herkimer
Highland
Hudson
Hudson Falls
Kingston
Lake Placid
Latham
Middletown
Modena
New Hartford
New Windsor
Niskayuna
Oneonta
Pawling
Pine Bush
Plattsburgh
Queensbury
Red Hook
Rome
Saratoga Springs
Schenectady
South Glens Falls
Troy
Utica
Valatie
Voorheesville
Walden
Wappingers Falls
Watertown
West Hurley
West Sand Lake
Wynantskill
As of this writing, no illnesses have been reported, according to the company.
Following Chicken Wings Recalled In New York State
The chicken wings impacted by this recall are:
Cold Plain Savory Wings, 1 lb.
- UPC Code: 21279100000
Cold Buffalo Wings, 1 lb.
- UPC Code: 21280100000
Cold BBQ Wings, 1 lb.
- UPC Code: 21279300000
Cold General Tso Wings, 1 lb.
- UPC Code: 21280000000
Cold Salt and Vinegar Wings, 1 lb.
- UPC Code: 21280300000
Do Not Eat Recalled Chicken Wings
Hannaford is telling customers not to eat the recalled wings and return it to the store for a full refund.
"Customers should check their storage and freezer areas for this product and not eat the product. The items may be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund. There have been no reports of illness or injury. All impacted products have been removed from sale," Hannaford adds.
Warning: Read More: Mass Recall: Customers Choking, Gagging From Cheese Sold In New York State
Anyone who wants more information can contact your local Hannaford or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.
