Popular Supermarket To Close All Stores In New York On Same Day

Hudson Valley Post 2025 Year In Review: Here is our 6th most viewed story of 2025.

On a day that many New Yorkers love to binge-eat a popular supermarket is closing all stores.

Sunday, April 20th is somewhat of a double holiday.

Marijuana sales are now legal across New York State. That means now more than ever more Empire State residents are consuming weed.

Four-twenty is a marijuana slang word used for weed consumption. Some will make sure they get high at 4:20 p.m.

And many will celebrate four-twenty and consume on what has become a holiday for weed users, April 20. The reason is obvious the date is four-twenty.

Well, this year 4/20 falls on Easter Sunday. Of course,e the munchies are associated with weed. That's why I joke that on a day that many binge-eat a popular supermarket is closing all stores across New York.

Costco Closing All Stores In New York On Same Day

Costco announced all stores will be closed across the Empire State on Easter Sunday.

The very popular supermarket chain observes several major holidays by closing all its U.S. warehouses, including on Easter Sunday, New Year's Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

The company confirms all warehouses are also closed on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.

There are about 20 Costco warehouses across the Empire State.

Target also plans to close all stores on Easter Sunday.

