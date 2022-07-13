Popular Seafood Sold In New York Recalled Over Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Seafood that's sold across grocery stores in New York State has been recalled because it tested positive for cancer-causing chemicals.

Bumble Bee Foods issued a voluntary recall on some of its smoked clams. The recall was issued after FDA found detectable levels of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) chemicals in samplings of the product, according to the FDA.

Smoked Clams Sold In New York Recalled Over Cancer-Causing Chemicals

PFAS can lead to a number of health issues, including an increased risk of cancer, officials say.

"Available studies suggest associations between PFAS exposure and several health outcomes including but not limited to increased cholesterol levels, increases in high-blood pressure and pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, change in liver function, and increases in certain types of cancer," the FDA states." PFAS are a diverse group of human-made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products. PFAS do not easily break down and some types have been shown to accumulate in the environment and in our bodies."

The Bumble Bee Foods smoked clams recall only applies to a 3.75oz can of Bumble Bee Smoked Clams with the UPC Label 8660075234. The smoked clams came from a third-party manufacturer in China, officials say.

The smoked clams are sold nationwide, according to the FDA.

Bumble Bee Foods issued the recall out of an abundance of caution after learning of the test results from the FDA. As of this writing, there have been no reported illnesses.

"This recall does not involve any other Bumble Bee products and the company is working with the third-party manufacturer in China to further investigate and resolve this matter. This recall does not affect any other clam products distributed by Bumble Bee," the FDA states.

What To Do: Smoked Clams Sold In New York Recalled

If you purchased these smoked clams it's advised you throw them out. You can find the label UPC under the bar code on the back of the package.

If you have any questions about the recall or about a refund, the FDA advises you to call Bumble Bee Consumer Affairs at 1-888-295-3627 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or visit https://www.bumblebee.com/smokedclamrecall

