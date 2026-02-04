Popular New York Grocery Chain Makes Massive Change You’ll Love

Inflation finally takes a backseat! One of the biggest grocery chains in New York just announced they are permanently lowering prices on these items.

Americans are expected to devour millions more chicken wings during this year's Super Bowl compared to last year.

Americans Will Eat 10 Million More Wings This Year

ReDunnLev ReDunnLev loading...

In its annual Chicken Wing Report, the National Chicken Council projects Americans will eat 1.48 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl 60.

That's about 10 million more than last year.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Fun Fact: 1.48 billion chicken wings are enough to stretch 27 times between the New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium and the Seattle Seahawks' Lumen Field in Seattle.

Chicken Prices Lowered In New York State

Google Google loading...

Just in time for the big game, Stop & Shop is allowing New Yorkers to get "More Cluck for Your Buck." The popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley announced new, lower, everyday prices on chicken at all its stores across New York.

“With game-day right around the corner and chicken tenders and wings among the most popular snacks, this felt like the perfect time to deliver meaningful savings for our local customers,” President of Stop & Shop Roger Wheeler stated.

The lower prices start before the Super Bowl, but they won't be gone when you're playing Monday Morning Quarterback.

According to Stop & Shop, these new lower chicken prices are "here to stay."

Examples of the new everyday prices include:

Stop & Shop Stop & Shop loading...

"We’re proud to help our customers stretch their grocery budgets even further throughout the year - and to take another step towards delivering an even better shopping experience," Wheeler added.

Highest-rated chicken wings in the Hudson Valley.

30 of the Best Hudson Valley Restaurants for Chicken Wings With the Super Bowl coming up, get your wing order ready! We are listing them by the county, going north to south starting with the Capital Region and ending in Westchester! Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

The 10 Best Pizza Places in Middletown, New York Here are the top 10 most reviewed pizzerias in Middletown, New York according to Yelp.