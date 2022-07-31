A popular barbeque restaurant in Hyde Park has permanently closed its doors.

Was driving up rt 9G over this past weekend and noticed the Butchy's BBQ sign had been removed from the building, revealing the former Firehouse Cafe sign, and a for sale sign hanging in the window reading: FOR SALE /LEASE RESTAURANT OR CAFE BAR AND KITCHEN along with a telephone number to call.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Butchy's BBQ on rt 9G in Hyde Park had been open at 815 Violet Ave (rt 9G) in Hyde Park, NY for about 2 years, originally opening at the spot on July 3, 2020 where they specialized in pit smoke barbeque. They would also sell their own barbeque sauce on-premises with proceeds going to support the community. A Google search of Butchy's BBQ lists the business as permanently closed.

Business Will Still Do Catering

According to a posting on the official business Facebook page, Butchy's BBQ isn't saying goodbye entirely. After thanking all the patrons for the business and announcing that they would be closing their doors on June 30, they went on to say that it is not the end for Butchy's BBQ, but only the beginning and that they would still be catering in their supportive community and producing their award-winning sauces.

It certainly is sad to see yet another brick-and-mortar business in the Hudson Valley close its doors, but it gives you hope seeing that Butchy's BBQ will at least be forging on with catering and still bringing great bbq to the area. Keep an eye on their website and Facebook page for updates. We wish them all the best.

