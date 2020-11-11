Popular Hudson Valley Supermarket Makes Changes at 6 Stores

A popular grocery store in the Hudson Valley announced a change that impacts customers at six locations.

Stop & Shop recently announced a number of new pickup locations at the Stop & Shop's located in the Hudson Valley. Customers can now shop online at stopandshop.com and then pick up their order from their car at locations in Newburgh at 1429 Route 300, in Hyde Park on Albany Post Road and in Orangeburg.

“We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for all their favorite items, and then picking up that order from the comfort of their vehicle,” said Store Manager of Stop & Shop Newburgh Jay Kinsel said.

To schedule a pickup, customers can visit www.stopandshop.com, or the Stop & Shop® mobile app, click on “Order Online” and select “Pickup” for the store location. Shoppers can then head to the store at their chosen pickup time, park in a designated pickup spot and call the store to let the team know they have arrived. Stop & Shop team members will then deliver the order right to their car.

“We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for all their favorite items, and then picking up that order from the comfort of their vehicle,” said Store Manager of Stop & Shop Hyde Park Michael Feerick said. “In addition to saving them time and money, our hopes are that this service will make our Hyde Park community’s lives a little bit easier too.”

Stop & Shop also recently new pickup locations in Washingtonville at 60 Brotherhood Plaza Drive and in Poughkeepsie at 59 Burnett Boulevard. A new pickup location at the Stop & Shop on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie was announced in late September.

Stop & Shop locations in Monroe, Mahopac, Peekskill and New City also offer online shopping with pickup in the parking lot.

A minimum purchase is required and most online orders do have a fee. According to the company, you must order at least $30. Due to customer demand, supply may be limited for certain items like disinfecting wipes and other cleaning products and may not be available for purchase. Purchase limits are also still in place for certain high-demand items, and customers are encouraged to allow for comparable substitutions.