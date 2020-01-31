Popular Hudson Valley Deli, Convenience Store Closed For Filming

A gas station in the Hudson Valley which is also a popular deli and convenience store is closed for a couple of days for filming.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Flory's Gas, Convenience & Deli off Schuyler Blvd in Fishkill is closed on Friday for the filming of an undisclosed project. The company apologized on Facebook for the inconvenience, announcing that the Flory's off Route 9 will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

The Facebook post didn't give a reason for the closure. But, Hudson Valley Post went to Flory's Friday morning and a sign outside reads "Closed For Filming."

Hudson Valley Post reached out to Flory's for more information but has yet to hear back.

A few posts on social media confirmed filming was taking place.

"Lights. Camera. Action...movie being filmed today. Flory’s Mobil, Fishkill NY," Day + Stokosa Engineering P.C. wrote on Facebook.

Hudson Valley residents also commented on Facebook and said filming is taking place, but it remains unclear what is being filmed.

This could be unrelated or could be a hint. Nearby, at Mama Musetti's in the Village of Wappingers, filming for a "Top Secret Movie" will close the popular Italian restaurant on Thursday, Feb. 6.