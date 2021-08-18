Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Restaurant Closes After 179 Years

With little to no warning, a longtime Hudson Valley bar appears to have served its last customer.

Marist students and Hudson Valley residents are reeling after learning Union Tavern in Poughkeepsie has closed for good. Google lists the longtime Poughkeepsie business as "permanently closed."

According to Union Tavern's website, the business was established in 1842.

"Your local spot for Great food, Drinks, & Happy Hour all week long! Gorgeous patio, Great food, Amazing staff, and always a great time," Union Tavern states in its "About" section on Facebook.

It's unclear when Union Tavern officially closed. The tavern's social media and website make no mention of the closing, but the phone number for the business no longer works. Hudson Valley Post emailed Union Tavern for comment on the closure but we haven't heard back. We will update if more information is learned.

A Marist student tells Hudson Valley Post the business appeared to be "temporarily closed" during the spring 2021 semester. The bar hasn't updated its Facebook page since March 2020. The bar last updated its Instagram page in June 2020. In its last Instagram post, the bar shared a photo of the opened outdoor patio telling customers to come check out the "opened patio from 3pm-10pm!"

