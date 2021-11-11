Believe it or not, and like it or not, the holidays are upon us. Thanksgiving is only a couple of weeks away and that means the Christmas season has started. In fact, it started back in August in some Hudson Valley stores, but that’s a story for another day.

What’s your favorite thing to do during the holidays? Some people love to go holiday shopping, others love to bake for the holidays, and there are those that love to decorate their homes. One of my favorite holiday activities is to check out all of the beautiful lights and holiday displays. I could ride around for hours looking at holiday lights.

What if I told you there was a way you could check out lots of holiday lights, holiday floats, and more all in one place on the same day? It’s true. If you’re like me and you love holiday lights, you’ll want to make plans to head to Stringham Park on Stringham Road in LaGrangeville for their Festival of Lights Drive-Thru. It’s happening on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5PM - 8PM, and it’s going to be spectacular.

And it’s not too late to get your own float into the Festival of Lights. Town of LaGrange Parks and Recreation is looking to local organizations such as businesses, non-profits, clubs, teams, schools and municipal departments to be an integral part of this awesome holiday event and to help to make this community event a success.

Whether you decide to be a participant, a spectator or a sponsor, the Festival of Lights Drive-Thru at Stringham Park is going to be one of the coolest light shows of the season. If you want more information or to check out what else is going on In and around LaGrange, check out the Town of LaGrange Parks and Recreation website.

