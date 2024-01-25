Popular Cold Medicine Sold In New York May Cause Life-Threatening Infection

Popular cold medicine sold in New York State was found to be contaminated and could cause a life-threatening infection.

The manufacturer of Robitussin is recalling eight lots of cough syrup due to microbial contamination.

Nationwide Robitussin Recall Impacts New York State

On Wednesday, the FDA announced Haleon is voluntarily recalling eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult to the consumer level.

The product is being recalled due to "microbial contamination," according to the FDA.

"In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection. In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur. However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out," the FDA states.

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Nighttime are cough syrups indicated for the temporary relief of symptoms occurring with cold or flu, hay fever, or other respiratory allergies. This recall covers only the following lots:

Anyone with these products should stop consuming them immediately, officials say.

"Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product," the FDA states.

As of this writing, Haleon has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall, according to the FDA.

How To Report An Adverse Reaction

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

