Popular Coffee Chain Removes Beloved Rule In New York

Starbucks released new rules that are upsetting some customers.

Starbucks issued a new code of conduct which will be followed by all company-owned stores in North America.

Starbucks Has New Policy: You Must Buy Something

For years Starbucks has allowed people to hang out, or even use the restroom, without ever having to buy anything inside.

The open-door policy at Starbucks nationwide started in 2018.

This week, the popular coffee company confirmed all must buy something if they want to stay inside its cafes or to use the restroom.

Goal Is To Improve Experience For Paying Customers

I'm sure most people who have hung out inside Starbucks purchased a drink, snack, or meal before hanging in the cafe.

If that applies to you, Starbucks says its new rules are designed to prioritize you, the paying customer.

We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores," Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson states. "By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone."

Anderson adds most other coffee shops and eateries already have these rules in place.

More New Rules Announced

The company also confirmed discrimination or harassment, consumption of outside alcohol, smoking, vaping, drug use and panhandling will all banned.

Violators Will Be Told To Leave

Anyone caught violating the new Coffeehouse Code of Conduct will be asked to leave.

The police will be called, if necessary.

Starbucks workers will be trained on the new rules.

