Popular Chip Maker Recalls Item Sold In New York Over ‘Life-Threatening’ Mistake

A popular chip maker wants you to know about this potentially "life-threatening" mislabel on an item sold in New York State.

Frito-Lay recently issued a voluntary recall due to an allergy alert

Frito-Lay Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Mislabeled Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dip

Frito-Lay is recalling select 15 oz. Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

'Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states.

Tostitos Avocado Salsa Recalled In New York State

The front of the jar of the recalled products is correctly labeled. However, the back of the jar is mislabeled with another product’s nutrition information and declarations.

As a result, the allergen milk is not declared on the label, officials say.

The recalled products started being sold in stores nationwide as early as April 5, 2023.

No other Tostitos products, flavors, sizes, or dip variety packs are recalled.

As of this writing, no allergic reactions have been reported.

"If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action," the FDA stated. "Consumers with the product described below can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477."

