Popular Chain Restaurant Closing Only Location In New York State

Another restaurant chain confirmed massive closures, including leaving the Empire State.

The owners of the Italian restaurant chain Buca di Beppo filed for Chapter 11 protection this week.

The restaurant chain specializing in Italian-American food is now based in Orlando, Florida.

The name loosely translates to "Joe's small place." That's because the first eatery opened in the basement of an apartment building in Minneapolis.

"Buca Italian Restaurant serves family-style meals in an eclectic group-friendly setting, perfect for celebrations," the eatery states on its website.

Reason For Bankruptcy

"This is a strategic step towards a strong future for Buca di Beppo," Buca di Beppo President Rich Saultz said in a statement. "While the restaurant industry has faced significant challenges, this move is the best next step for our brand. By restructuring with the continued support of our lenders, we are paving the way toward a reinvigorated future."

The company owes between $15 and $50 million to at least 30 creditors, according to the court filing, the Orlando-based company holds up to $50,000 in assets, while it

Restaurant Chain Closing 13 Locations, Including In Upstaet New York

Along with the filing for bankruptcy, the restaurant chain closed 13 stores that were deemed as "underperforming."

The company is closing down its only New York location.

That eatery is located at 44 Wolf Road in Colonie, New York, according to CBS.

The company confirmed its 44 other locations, across 14 states will remain open.

