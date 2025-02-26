Popular 41-Year-Old Chain Restaurant May Leave New York State
After closing around 40 locations the future of a 41-year-old chain restaurant is uncertain.
The first Hooters opened up in Florida in April 1983.
Future Of Hooters Uncertain
According to the company's website, six men with "no restaurant experience whatsoever" opened up the first Hooters in Clearwater, Florida to have "a place they couldn't get kicked out of.
For over 40 years customers enjoyed its "world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings." Of course, it should be noted that Hooters is most known for its "Hooters Girl" concept. Attractive waitresses wear tight and revealing clothing.
Times are changing, and sales are in a major decline.
Hooters May File For Bankruptcy
Hooters of America is reportedly preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it seeks to restructure its business and work with creditors to tackle debit.
Reports state that declining foot traffic is to blame.
In 2024, the company closed around 40 locations.
Future Of Hooters In Albany, Farmingdale, and Fresh Meadows Uncertain
Bankruptcy procedures could lead to asset sales or more closures, according to reports.
As of this writing, the future of the three remaining New York locations in Albany, Farmingdale, and Fresh Meadows remains uncertain.
