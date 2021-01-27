Police Sergeant From Hudson Valley Dies From COVID-19

A police sergeant from the Hudson Valley was killed in the line of duty.

On Saturday, Jan. 23, Town of Wallkill Police Sergeant Barry Weissman died from the effects of COVID-19, the Town of Wallkill Police Department confirmed on Tuesday. Police confirmed the 70-year-old's death is considered a "Line of Duty Death."

"Sergeant Weissman was an active member of our Police Department and was dedicated to serving our community," Town of Wallkill Police Department Lieutenant Robert McLymore said in a press release.

Weissman began his career as a part-time police officer in February of 1982. He became full-time in 1997 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2012. Sergeant Weissman retired in June of 2016 but returned as a part-time Sergeant a few months later.

Weissman was born in the Bronx in 1950, according to his obituary.

"His love of the law and attention to detail made him well suited to his career in law enforcement. He was faithful to his duty as a police officer. Barry was the go-to guy for the TOW PD for any large gatherings and local events. He was one of a kind; known to his loved ones as 'The Man, The Myth, The Legend.' His family describes him as humorous, witty, loving, supportive and compassionate. Barry had a tough and strong exterior but friends, family and co-workers knew him to be humble, sociable, brave, meticulous and always reliable. He always took the opportunity to care for others, sometimes remaining anonymous in his generosity, his obituary states.

All services will be held at Transformation Church on Blumel Road in Middletown on Thursday and Friday.

