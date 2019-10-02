Police Search For Driver After Fatal Hit-And-Run Near West Point

Police are hoping for help after a fatal-hit and run killed a Hudson Valley man near West Point.

On Tuesday around 8:20 p.m., the Town of Highlands Police Department and New York State Police from the Monroe Barracks responded to a fatal hit and run motor vehicle accident that occurred on State Route 9W in the Town of Highlands near the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

According to police, the accident occurred when a northbound tan or beige colored SUV tried to make an illegal U-turn into the southbound lanes of travel.

A motorcycle operated by George R. Guy, 62, of Highland Falls was also traveling northbound on 9W in the passing lane and was unable to avoid the action of the SUV and subsequently collided into the driver's side of the SUV, police say.

Guy was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene. The SUV fled the scene after the accident, officials say.