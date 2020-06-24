National Register of Historic Places: 10 Orange County Sites

From wineries to revolutionary war outposts, there's more history in Orange County, New York than one might realize. With more than 180 different historic sites in the county, today we chose to focus on 10.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Afternoons With Simon weekdays from 3 PM to 7 PM through your WRRV mobile app. Connect with WRRV on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Read more: