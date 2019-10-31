Many Halloween Events Postponed or Canceled in Hudson Valley

Trick-or-treating and other Halloween events have been postponed or canceled in a number of different parts of the Hudson Valley.

There’s a 100% chance of rain for the region today and tonight heavy and potentially dangerous winds are expected. The Village of Montgomery has postponed trick-or-treating on Halloween and moved it to Friday.

The City of Newburgh's annual Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event planned for Thursday is also rescheduled until tomorrow. Volunteers will decorate their trunks to help us provide a free, safe and fun event for all ages. The event features tons of candy, popcorn, a bouncy house, photo booth, live music and more.

Highland Falls also rescheduled its Trunk-or-Treat event. It has been moved to Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The Village of Monroe canceled its Halloween parade due to the weather. No makeup date was announced. The Smith's Clove Park Pumpkin painting and party is scheduled to start at noon on Halloween.