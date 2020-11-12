The popular nationwide chain Chipotle will open its first digital-only store in America in the Hudson Valley this weekend. The new store will be located in Highland Falls close to the United States Military Academy at West Point and will be open for pick-up and delivery only. Set to open this Saturday, this prototype establishment could lead to many more just like it if it is successful.

Anyone looking to purchase something off the menu must order ahead via their website, app, or third-party delivery service. Orders can then be picked up in the lobby that is designed to resemble the sights, sounds, and smells of traditional Chipotle restaurants. Larger catering orders are also available for pick-up via a separate lobby.

The concept for the Digital Kitchen sprung out of their Cultivate Center in Irvine, California where new concepts and menu items are tested before being introduced to the general public.

Founded in the Denver, Colorado area in the early 90s, Chipotle now has more than 2,700 locations across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany and employs around 94,000 people. They are unique in that they are one of the largest companies of this kind that owns and operates all of their locations whereas most other chains offer franchise opportunities.

Traditional Chipotle Mexican Grill locations can be found in Fishkill and Kingston.