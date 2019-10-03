Arrest Made in Hit-And-Run That Killed Hudson Valley Man
An arrest has been made following a fatal hit-and-run in the Hudson Valley.
Late Wednesday, New York State Police and the Town of Highlands Police Department announced the arrest of 55-year-old Rene Morataya of Mount Kisco for leaving the scene of an incident which resulted in death, a felony.
On Tuesday around 8:20 p.m., a motorcycle collided with an SUV on State Route 9W in the Town of Highlands near the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
According to police, the accident occurred when a northbound tan or beige colored SUV tried to make an illegal U-turn into the southbound lanes of travel.
A motorcycle operated by George R. Guy, 62, of Highland Falls was also traveling northbound on 9W in the passing lane and was unable to avoid the action of the SUV and subsequently collided into the driver's side of the SUV, police say.
Guy was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene. The SUV fled the scene after the accident, officials say.
Wednesday afternoon, police provided a photo, which can be seen above, of vehicle police said was involved in the hit-and-run. The car, a 1998 Toyota 4-Runner had large cracks on its windshield.
Morataya was arrested by State Troopers on Wednesday in the area of Crompond Road in Cortlandt. He was then transported to State Police in Monroe where he was processed for the arrest. Morataya was remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff on $20,000 bail.
The investigation into this incident is continuing and anyone who has any information is being asked to contact the State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300, reference case #9182887.
