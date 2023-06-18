Police Say New Windsor Couple Stabbed Each Other in Bizarre Fight

A Hudson Valley couple was found each bleeding with stab wounds after police say they were called to break up a domestic incident.

Early Wednesday morning the New Windsor Police Department was called to Kenwood Drive, located within the Squire Village apartment complex, after someone reported a "violent domestic incident." Just before 2:30am police say they arrived to discover a group of people in a parking lot. The crowd scattered, attempting to flee the scene when police say that they found two of the individuals with injuries.

A 34-year-old female and a 44-year-old man were bleeding with what appeared to be stab wounds. The man had a puncture wound to his abdomen, while the woman had multiple stabbing wounds on her back and ribcage. While the man's injuries were described as "superficial," the woman was rushed to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

New Winsor Police investigated the scene and followed the woman to the hospital for questioning and say they determined that the couple were involved in a violent fight that resulted in the woman grabbing a knife which caused the man's injuries. As the fight escalated, the man allegedly got hold of the knife and used it on the woman, repeatedly stabbing her in the front and back.

The woman's identity was not released, nor are there any indications that she was charged. However, John Moody of Newburgh was arrested and charged with three felonies. He's being accused of Assault in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree and Criminal Contempt in the first degree. Moody is also being charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation and three counts of Endangering the welfare of a Child, all misdemeanors.

