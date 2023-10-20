Police On High Alert Searching For Many Wanted People In New York

An alleged rapist and many alleged thieves are being hunted by police across New York State.

New York State Police took to Facebook in hopes the public can help troopers find a number of wanted people.

New York State Police Searching For Man Accused Of Rape In Brooklyn, New York

"Anyone who witnessed the crime or has any information regarding the identity of the pictured subject is asked to please contact Investigator Orejuela of the New York State Police at (212) 459-7800," New York State Police stated.

Attempted Burglary At Upstate New York Gun Shop

New York State Police Searching For Three Jewelry Thieves In Queensbury, Warren County, New York

New York State Police Looking For Women Who Used Stolen Debit Card At Walmart In Plattsburgh, New York

It's unclear why it took so long for New York State Police to ask for help regarding this alleged crime.

"Anyone who witnessed the crime or has any information regarding the identity of the pictured subjects is asked to please contact SP Plattsburgh 518-563-3761," New York State Police stated on Facebook on Tuesday.

Police are also searching for a number of other suspects. See the full list below.

