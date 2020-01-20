A Kingston man allegedly sexually abused a child in Ulster County.

On Thursday, investigators from the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center reported the arrest of Yimi Rodriguez-Gomez, 33, of Kingston.

The Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center began investigating the sex abuse of a child under the age of 11 in the City of Kingston on Jan. 8. The investigation revealed that Rodriguez-Gomez had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11-years-old, police say.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old from Kingston was charged with sex abuse, course sexual contact, felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.