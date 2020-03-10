Police are investigating the likely drowning of a Hudson Valley teen in the Hudson River. There are conflicting and unconfirmed reasons as to why the teen went into the water.

On Monday around 3:20 pm., City of Poughkeepsie 911 received calls reporting a man drowning in the Hudson River. Responding officers were told by several people at the scene that they had observed a person in the river yelling for help, who then went underwater.

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department responded with a boat along with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Ulster Police, D.E.C., US Coast Guard, helicopters from the Coast Guard, New York State Police and Town of Ulster Dive Team searched the river without success.

The man has been tentatively identified as an 18-year-old from the City of Poughkeepsie. His name wasn't released. The circumstances around why the male was in the river remain under investigation, police say.

As of this writing, it remains unclear as to why the teen went into the water and there are conflicting, unconfirmed, reports on social media about it. One person on Facebook said he was bullied and he was retrieving his belongings that were tossed into the river. Another post says he was "dared" by friends to jump in after a bottle.

Hudson Valley Post reached out to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department but was told the police department wasn't releasing any more information regarding the likely drowning at this time.

There also reports on social media that claim the likely drowning was recorded and posted to social media in a video that has since been taken down. Police would not comment on the video.