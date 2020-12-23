Police in Wappinger Asking For The Public’s Help

A generator was reportedly stolen from a residence.

On Tuesday December 22, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the Wappinger barracks said they are investigating a report of a stolen generator from a residence, according to officials.

The generator was allegedly taken from a residence on Montfort Road in the town of Wappinger on Wednesday December 16. The generator that was stolen was a Honda EB 6500 portable generator, with an auto start feature and dual batteries, according to police. It was allegedly purchased in 2014 and at the time it was estimated to be worth over $2,000 in value.

Anyone with information on this is being asked to contact and call the New York State Police at (845-677-7300). The reference number for this case is 9979153. For more information on this you can click here and see the specific information about the case.

It's always a good reminder this time of year to make sure that all the doors in your home and your vehicle remain locked. People are extra busy during the holiday season and are getting many packages delivered, so it can be easy to forget this. It just takes a few minutes for someone to notice an opening and take advantage of it.