Police In New York State On High Alert For ‘Common Threat’

Police across New York will do their part to keep people safe on the roads before and after the upcoming holiday.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout the state will increase patrols through Thanksgiving weekend, targeting impaired and reckless driving.

Crackdown on Impaired and Reckless Driving Through Thanksgiving Weekend

This special enforcement period started on Saturday, November 23, and runs through Sunday, December 1.

“Thanksgiving kicks off the busiest travel season of the year, and we want everyone to reach their friends and loved ones safely,” Governor Hochul said. “I thank our troopers and local law enforcement for working on Thanksgiving and throughout the holidays to help keep our roads safe. I urge drivers to stay alert, stay sober, and move over when you see vehicles stopped on the side of the road.”

Police Cracking Down On Drunk Drivers

AAA expects 80 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their homes over the holiday. Officials say this time of year is also associated with increased alcohol use.

“A common threat on our roads that we continually fight is impaired and drunk driving. Traffic enforcement is imperative to everyone’s well-being and the goal of making this holiday a safe one. The New York State Police proudly joins our law enforcement partners in the ongoing effort to discourage, detect and apprehend impaired and drunk drivers," New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said.

The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000, according to Hochul's office.

Police will also target other unsafe driving behaviors like Move Over Law violations.

During the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday period, law enforcement officers arrested 1,342 drivers for DWI, and issued 7,656 speeding tickets and 970 tickets for distracted driving.

Be safe when you hit the road this week. Below are the best and worst times to drive in New York in terms of Thanksgiving traffic.

The Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York Around Thanksgiving

