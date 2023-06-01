Police In Hudson Valley Need Help Finding Man Wanted For Months
Police are hoping for help after a man allegedly committed an armed robbery at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. Can you help?
On Wednesday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department took to social media in hopes the public could help them catch a man who's been wanted for months.
Town Of Newburgh Police Seek Help Finding Man
On Sunday, March 5 at about 10:40 p.m., the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to the Stewarts Shop located at 407 South Plank Road for a reported armed robbery.
The unknown man brandished and pressed an unknown black object into the back of the cashier at Stewarts Shop, police say.
The suspect then stole money and Newport cigarettes, according to the Town of Newburgh Police Department
PD: Man Stole Money, Cigarettes From Stewarts In Orange County
The suspect fled the scene on foot onto Monarch Drive in the Meadow Hill section of the Town of Newburgh.
The Town of Newburgh Detective Division requests anyone with information or knowledge of this crime to contact police at 845-564-1100 or email Detective Sisia at Msisia@townofnewburghpolice.org.