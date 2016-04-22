Police: Hudson Valley 4-Year-old Seriously Injured When Hit By Car

Police say an 85-year-old Hudson Valley driver struck a 4-year-old with his car. The child is seriously injured.

On Thursday around 5:15 p.m., City of Poughkeepsie received multiple calls about a child being struck by an automobile near 101 Mansion Street in Poughkeepsie.

Officers responded and found a seriously injured 4-year-old boy. The child was initially taken to Vassar Bros Medical Center and then transferred, by helicopter, to Westchester Medical Center.

The child’s current condition is unknown at the time of this writing.

The driver, an unnamed 85-year-old Poughkeepsie man, is cooperating with police.