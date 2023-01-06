Police Hiding in Plain Sight Ticket 33,000 New York Drivers

Sneaky police officers helped hand out 33,000 tickets across the Empire State during the holidays.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police issued over 30,000 tickets around the holidays and arrested nearly 500 Empire State drivers for impaired driving.

Over 30,000 Tickets Handed Out Across New York State

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Extra police officers were patrolling roads across the state between Dec. 14, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023, as part of the National DWI Crackdown.

"I thank the State Police and local law enforcement for their continued efforts to get dangerous drivers off the roads and protect all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We will not stand for the preventable tragedies that are caused by impaired and reckless drivers, and we will continue our aggressive enforcement measures to make the roads safe for all who use them."

During that time period, New York State Police issued 32,934 tickets and arrested 453 people for DWI.

"The New York State Police urges motorists to make safety their top priority as well to help reduce these crashes. Our message is simple: Don't drink and drive. By being proactive, we can reduce the number of motor vehicle accidents caused by drunk and impaired driving," New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said.

New York State Police Used Hidden Officers

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

During the campaign troopers also used both marked State Police vehicles and concealed vehicles to catch drivers who were allegedly breaking the law.

"These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Below are the total number of tickets that were issued:

Speeding: 11,305

Distracted Driving: 912

Seatbelt violations: 916

Move Over Law: 316

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

State Police also investigated 4,417 accidents, which resulted in 528 injuries and eight fatalities.

New York's Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average? New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.