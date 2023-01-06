Police Hiding in Plain Sight Ticket 33,000 New York Drivers
Sneaky police officers helped hand out 33,000 tickets across the Empire State during the holidays.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police issued over 30,000 tickets around the holidays and arrested nearly 500 Empire State drivers for impaired driving.
Over 30,000 Tickets Handed Out Across New York State
Extra police officers were patrolling roads across the state between Dec. 14, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023, as part of the National DWI Crackdown.
"I thank the State Police and local law enforcement for their continued efforts to get dangerous drivers off the roads and protect all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We will not stand for the preventable tragedies that are caused by impaired and reckless drivers, and we will continue our aggressive enforcement measures to make the roads safe for all who use them."
During that time period, New York State Police issued 32,934 tickets and arrested 453 people for DWI.
"The New York State Police urges motorists to make safety their top priority as well to help reduce these crashes. Our message is simple: Don't drink and drive. By being proactive, we can reduce the number of motor vehicle accidents caused by drunk and impaired driving," New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said.
New York State Police Used Hidden Officers
During the campaign troopers also used both marked State Police vehicles and concealed vehicles to catch drivers who were allegedly breaking the law.
"These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated," Hochul's office stated in a press release.
Below are the total number of tickets that were issued:
- Speeding: 11,305
- Distracted Driving: 912
- Seatbelt violations: 916
- Move Over Law: 316
State Police also investigated 4,417 accidents, which resulted in 528 injuries and eight fatalities.