Crime Spree Over “Most Valuable Metal” Returns To Hudson Valley, New York
A crime spree involving the "most valuable metal on the planet" has returned to the Hudson Valley.
Police in the Lower Hudson Valley say multiple cars were broken into.
Catalytic Converters Stolen From Parked Cars In Westchester County
According to the Port Chester Police Department, catalytic converters were stolen from "numerous" parked cars in the Village of Port Chester.
"Unfortunately, this has become a trend throughout the area," the Port Chester Police Department stated. "We ask that everyone be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to PCPD."
Why Catalytic Converters Are Called The "Most Valuable Metal" On Earth
Years ago, catalytic converter thefts were rampant across the Hudson Valley. That's because metal found in catalytic converters is called "the most valuable metal on the planet."
Stolen catalytic converters carry a resale value averaging $300 each at scrap yards, and up to $1,000 on the black market, for the precious metals they contain, such as palladium, platinum and rhodium, officials say.
Why Catalytic Converters Called The Most Valuable Metal On Earth
Investigation Continues In Westchester County, New York
As of this writing, the Port Chester Police Department hasn't released any details on any potential suspects.
Police say anyone who sees something "odd" should contact police right away.
