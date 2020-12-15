Police: 2 New York City Woman Stole From Hudson Valley Walmart

Two women from New York City are accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday, Dec. 12, New York State Police from the Monroe barracks responded to the Monroe Walmart for a report of a larceny. Loss prevention identified two women in the parking lot who left the store without paying for numerous items, according to New York State Police.

A police investigation revealed that 38-year-old Erika Vargas of Manhattan and 34-year-old Brooke Lee from the Bronx left the store without paying for several items, police said in a press release.

Vargas is accused of leaving the Walmart in Monroe with $1,229.97 worth of stolen merchandise. Lee fled the store located at 288 Larkin Drive in Monroe with $1,006.95 worth of stolen goods, according to New York State Police. New York State Police didn't release what type of merchandise or how many items the women allegedly stole from Walmart.

Both Vargas and Lee were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony. Both women were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Monroe Court on Dec. 28, 2020, at 5:30 p.m, according to New York State Police.