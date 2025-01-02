Polar Vortex Bringing Freezing “Cold & Stormy Weather” To New York State

As the saying goes "winter is coming."

New York State residents are told to brace for weeks for freezing weather.

The end of 2024 brought with it some very unseasonable weather. It was so warm on New Year's Eve that I debated not wearing my winter coat. My mom will be happy to know I brought my coat, but I didn't need it.

On Dec. 30, I celebrated my dad's birthday and brought back my spring jacket. One of the things we did for my dad's big day was see the new Bob Dylan movie "A Complete Unknown."

In Dylan's iconic words, "The Times They Are A-Changin."

Weather Takes Drastic Change In New York State

In this case, it's the weather that's "A-Changin." Experts say it's due to a "polar vortex.:

'Some seriously cold air looms for January ," weather expert Ben Noll wrote on Facebook. "There’s a chance that the polar vortex may visit during the second week of the month! The polar vortex is a ring of cold and stormy weather that typically remains close to the North Pole."

According to The Weather Channel, the warmest it will be in Newburgh, New York from Monday, Jan. 6 until Thursday, Dec. 16 is 32 degrees. Most days the the weather won't get above the freezing level with lows in the teens.

The same weather is predicted for other parts of the Hudson Valley, like Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown and Nyack.

Even Colder In Upstate New York, North Country, Western New York

It's even colder in Upstate New York. The Capital Region won't see temps rise above 30 degrees.

Plattsburgh, New York will spend most days with temps in the teens or low 20s!

Residents in Western, New York shouldn't expect it to reach above 30 degrees during this stretch.

