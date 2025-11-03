Terrifying Crash At One Of New York’s Busiest Airports, Again

Passengers are speaking out after two planes crashed into each other in New York.

There was a major Halloween scare in New York when two planes collided!

Planes Collided At LaGuardia Airport

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Two United Airlines jets at LaGuardia Airport collided Friday evening.

United Flight 580, arriving from Chicago's O'Hare Airport, was turning toward its arrival gate when its wingtip made contact with the tail of another United Flight that was stopped on the taxiway and preparing to depart for Houston.

The incident happened after hours of delays and cancellations at LaGuardia, caused by Friday's heavy winds as well as air traffic controller staffing shortages due to the ongoing government shutdown.

No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported on either plane. There were over 330 people on board.

Passengers on the plane said they felt a bump, but didn't realize it was from another plane until the pilot informed them.

The FAA is now investigating the cause of the crash.

Did the Government Shutdown Cause a Crash?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This marks the second ground collision at LaGuardia during the government shutdown. In early October, two Delta planes collided, leaving one flight attendant with what's described as minor injuries.

The ongoing government shutdown and air traffic controller staffing shortages may have been contributing environmental factors to the overall stress on airport operations, but it's not clear if they caused the crash.

Expect More Travel Disruptions In New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says to expect more air travel disruption as the government shutdown continues.

He predicted more slowdowns and delays along with flight cancellations due to air traffic controllers working without pay or picking up a second job to try to make ends meet.

Major airlines have begun to call on Congress to end the shutdown and pay air traffic controllers.

