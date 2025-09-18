Air Force One Carrying President Trump, Nearly Hit Over New York

Air Force One carrying Trump came dangerously close to crashing over New York.

A plane carrying President Donald Trump was nearly hit in the skies above New York.

There was a close call between a Spirit Airlines plane and Air Force One.

Air Force One Close Call In New York

An air traffic controller in New York didn't like how close the Boston-bound Spirit flight was flying to the plane that was carrying President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The Spirit Airlines plane was en route to Boston Logan International Airport via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The President and First Lady were flying to the U.K.

The Spirit pilot was yelled at by the air traffic controller to "pay attention" after allegedly getting too close to Air Force One.

Planes Flying To Close Near Long Island, New York

An air traffic controller feared the two planes would hit each other while the planes were flying over Long Island.

The air traffic controller warned the Spirit pilot to:

Pay attention, Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right. Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right now. Spirit wings 1300, turn 20 degrees right immediately.

The air traffic controller complained about having to relay instructions multiple times, repeatedly yelling at the Spirit Airlines pilot to pay attention!

At one point, he told him,

Pay attention, get off your iPad.

Air Force One was near the Spirit plane's left wing, about 8 miles away.

Spirit, FAA Comments

In a statement, a Spirit Airlines spokesperson said the flight "followed procedures and air traffic control instructions" and "landed uneventfully" in Boston.

"Safety is always our top priority," Spirit Airlines stated.

The FAA is investigating. A preliminary investigation indicates that the two planes remained sufficiently apart.

"Required separation was maintained between the aircraft," the FAA told ABC News.

