A Connecticut pizzeria, voted the best in the world but a pizza expert, is finally coming to New York State.

Sally’s Apizza, one of New Haven’s most famous pizza joints, announced plans to open over 250 more locations nationwide, including in New York.

Called A Culinary Icon, Beloved By Frank Sinatra, John F. Kennedy

Sally's Apizza is called a "culinary icon and experiential leader."

According to the pizzeria, Sally's fans include some of the "most iconic celebrities," including:

Frank Sinatra

John F. Kennedy

Conan O'Brien

Gwyneth Paltrow

Dave Portnoy

Pizza expert and reviewer Dave Portnoy named Sally's his favorite "pizza place in the world."

Founded In 1938

Sally's Apizza was founded in New Haven, CT by Salvatore "Sally" Consiglio in 1938.

The pizza is said to be "unique" because its made with:

A 3,000-degree oven flame melds ingredients

Cheese Blend Is Freshly Shredded

Sauce Recipe Bursts With Flavor

Crust Is Both Crispy And Chewy

Coming Soon To New York State

According to a 38-page expansion plan, Sally's hopes to open up 25 locations across New York State in the near future.

As of this writing, only one New York location is known.

Coming To the Biggest Mall On Long Island, the Second Biggest In New York

Construction on a Sally's at Roosevelt Field is expected to start in 2026, according to the company.

Roosevelt Field is a mall in the East Garden City section of Uniondale, New York. It's the largest mall on Long Island, the second-largest in New York, and 11th 11th-largest shopping mall in the United States.

Sally's also has plans to open 45 locations in Texas, 35 in Florida, 25 in New Jersey, 20 in Pennsylvania, and 15 each in Georgia, North and, South Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.

