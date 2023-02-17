Pizza Made In New York State Will Make A Sick Hudson Valley Kid’s Dream Come True

If you buy a pizza from a local pizzeria it will make a sick child's dream come true.

Fortina pizzeria has partnered with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley and Make-A-Wish Connecticut to support the foundation and provide memorable experiences to children from the organization.

Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley Teams Up With New York Pizzeria

Recently, Make-A-Wish brought seven sick children to Fortina to work with the Fortina team, including the culinary director, to create their own signature pizzas.

"The highlight of the day was creating their own signature pizzas including a take on a classic pineapple and crispy bacon, a chicken tenders and pepperoni pie, pepperoni and olives (with exact placement of the toppings being extremely important with the design), and even a pizza with french fries as a topping," Make-A-Wish stated.

Now through August, Fortina will feature one of the children’s pies on the menu. The menu will change each month.

Net proceeds from the sales will go to Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley and Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

Children From Dutchess, Ulster, and Westchester Counties Create Pizza

Four of the children, Ben, Charlotte, Ellie, and Will, are from the Hudson Valley. Their pizza creations will be highlighted at Fortina locations.

Will, 6, is from Dutchess County. His signature pie is called “The Pizza”, which includes marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, and French fries! It is being featured throughout the month of February.

Four local children from the Hudson Valley are being highlighted during the campaign including

In March, Charlotte's signature pizza, “Princess Pizza,” will be highlighted. The 3-year-old is from Westchester County. The “Princess Pizza,” includes marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon and chicken tenders.

In June, a pizza made by 8-year-old Ben from Westchester County will e featured. His pizza includes marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple and crispy bacon.

Then in August, 5-year-old Ellie from Ulster County gets the spotlight. Officials have yet to release details about "Chef Ellie's signature pie."

"Through this partnership, Fortina will be able to consistently donate to Make-A-Wish, supporting the organization in their mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses," Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley states.

Locations In Westchester County in Yonkers, Armonk and Rye Brook

Fortina has locations in Westchester County in Yonkers, Armonk and Rye Brook as well as Stamford, Connecticut.

