Photos: New York Driver Smashes Into Hudson Valley Store, 2 Hurt
A truck somehow ended up driving into a popular store in the Hudson Valley while people were inside. Two people were hurt, but not severely.
We have some incredible photos from the scene.
On Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department and EMS along with Carmel police and Putnam County EMS were dispatched to Red Mills Market for reports of a vehicle into the store and one person trapped.
Truck Drives Into Mahopac Falls, Putnam County, New York Building
The Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department has been serving Putnam County since 1937, according to the fire department's website. I assume this was one of the more unusual calls.
Firefighters remain on the scene while Skyline Towing and Recovery removed the vehicle. Once the vehicle was removed, the scene was turned over to the Carmel Building Department. Mahopac Falls fire was back in service at approximately 2 pm.