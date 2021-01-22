Person From Hudson Valley Killed in Military Helicopter Crash

At least one person from the Hudson Valley was killed in the military helicopter crash in upstate New York.

Three members of the National Guard were killed around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a medical evacuation helicopter crashed in Mendon, about 20 miles from Rochester.

The New York Army National Guard confirmed three soldiers were killed during the training mission. The helicopter was based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport.

The names of the three soldiers haven't been released but Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed at least one person is from Orange County.

"At least one of the individuals is from Orange County," Neuhaus said during his daily COVID-19 update. "I will let you know if there's something we can do to support the family, whether the individual will be buried at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery. In addition, I will probably order the county flags at half-staff."

Update: Daniel Prial from Warwick, a West Point graduate, is the Orange County resident who died in the crash. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered flags around the state to be lowered to half-staff in their honor.

"I am devastated by the news tonight of a New York Army National Guard helicopter crash in the Town of Mendon that killed three of New York's bravest during a training mission," Cuomo said "National Guard members are our citizen-soldiers who voluntarily serve and protect both here and abroad, and I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, loved ones and fellow soldiers of these honorable heroes who we will never forget."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

