3 National Guard Members Killed in Upstate Helicopter Crash, Flags at Half Staff

Three service members of the National Guard lost their lives after a horrific crash just outside of Rochester.

After a day filled with mostly positivity, unity and patriotism, America and the state of New York received some sad and terrible news late last night. The joyous day that was celebrated by so many took a tragic turn in the late afternoon.

According to Rochester First, the crash took place in a field in Mendon, New York at approximately 6:32 p.m.

The National Guard stated to Rochester First that the craft was on a medical training mission during the time of the accident and that the training was reported to be a routine operation. They also stated that the cause of crash is under investigation at this time.

The identities of the soldiers have not been released yet but citizens serving in the National Guard are citizens of our state. They are our neighbors, friends and family members. We will update this story as more information becomes available to us.

New York State will honor the fallen heroes tomorrow at our State buildings.

Governor Cuomo, announced on his Twitter page on Wednesday night that all flags at New York State buildings will be at half staff today in honor the soldiers who died in the crash.