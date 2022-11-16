Peek Inside: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Home Hits Market In Hudson Valley, New York
Take a look inside a Hudson Valley home owned and renovated by the person responsible for a hit movie.
A new home on the market in the Hudson Valley has ties to a classic movie.
"Dirty Dancing" Home Hits Market In Westchester County
The home is located in Westchester County in Pound Ridge, New York. It's owned by the producer of “Dirty Dancing.”
Producer Mitchell Cannold purchased the Westchester County, New York property in 2015 for $2.6 million. He spent $2.5 million to "completely gut" and renovate the 6.5-acre estate, Mansion Global reports.
“We updated the bathrooms, kitchens, added all the new mechanicals and radiant heating floor throughout,” he told Mansion Global.
Cannold hired a landscaper to restore a pond that featured overgrown with invasive plants and add a pool to the property. The landscaper was inspired by the Storm King Art Center in Orange County, New York.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Home From "Dirty Dancing" Producer Hits Market In Pound Ridge, New York
The estate and mid-century was listed last week for $5.985 million by Douglas Ellman.
"Mid-century modern masterpiece converted to an entirely app-controlled smart home. Designed by visionary architects Depardon & Ogawa and renowned landscape Glenn Ticehurst. "Sanctuary" is set on 6 exquisite acres and includes a 50' pool, 4-seat hot tub & surrounding pond," the listing states.
The single-family home comes with six beds, four full bathrooms and 3 half baths. Amenites include:
- Patio
- Pool
- Scavolini-designed gourmet kitchen
- Storage
- Screen Room
- Hot Tub
- Home Office
- Heated Floors
- High Ceilings
- Washer
- Dryer
- 4kHD Professional Home Theater
- 3-Car Heated Garage