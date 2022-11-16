Peek Inside: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Home Hits Market In Hudson Valley, New York

Take a look inside a Hudson Valley home owned and renovated by the person responsible for a hit movie.

A new home on the market in the Hudson Valley has ties to a classic movie.

"Dirty Dancing" Home Hits Market In Westchester County

Douglas Ellman Douglas Ellman loading...

The home is located in Westchester County in Pound Ridge, New York. It's owned by the producer of “Dirty Dancing.”

Producer Mitchell Cannold purchased the Westchester County, New York property in 2015 for $2.6 million. He spent $2.5 million to "completely gut" and renovate the 6.5-acre estate, Mansion Global reports.

“We updated the bathrooms, kitchens, added all the new mechanicals and radiant heating floor throughout,” he told Mansion Global.

Douglas Ellman Douglas Ellman loading...

Cannold hired a landscaper to restore a pond that featured overgrown with invasive plants and add a pool to the property. The landscaper was inspired by the Storm King Art Center in Orange County, New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Home From "Dirty Dancing" Producer Hits Market In Pound Ridge, New York

The estate and mid-century was listed last week for $5.985 million by Douglas Ellman.

"Mid-century modern masterpiece converted to an entirely app-controlled smart home. Designed by visionary architects Depardon & Ogawa and renowned landscape Glenn Ticehurst. "Sanctuary" is set on 6 exquisite acres and includes a 50' pool, 4-seat hot tub & surrounding pond," the listing states.

Douglas Ellman Douglas Ellman loading...

The single-family home comes with six beds, four full bathrooms and 3 half baths. Amenites include:

Patio

Pool

Scavolini-designed gourmet kitchen

Storage

Screen Room

Hot Tub

Home Office

Heated Floors

High Ceilings

Washer

Dryer

4kHD Professional Home Theater

3-Car Heated Garage

21 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley Hollywood on The Hudson is real! It seems like there's a new celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few of the hot spots that you may run into a celeb while walking around town.

The 10 Most Brutal Streets in Newburgh, New York This list was compiled by crime maps on CrimeGrade.com.

How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties.

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.