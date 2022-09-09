PD: Suiciadal New York Man Killed Woman In Hudson Valley

A man who was pulled from jumping off a local bridge is accused of murdering a Hudson Valley woman.

On September 1, 2022, around 7:40 a.m., the Ulster Police Department, along with the New York State Police responded to a 911 call for a suicidal man on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.

Suicidal Man on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge

Arriving officers found the man at the mid-span of the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge. He was threatening to jump off the bridge, police say.

Police and some civilians tried to talk the man off the bridge. They soon pulled the man to safety. The man was transported to Health Alliance Hospital for evaluation.

Police later confirmed the man who was pulled from the bridge is an Ulster County murder suspect.

Dead Woman Found In Wooded Area In Ulster County, New York

On September 1, 2022, at about 8:20 a.m., the Ulster Police Department was alerted about a dead woman who was found in a wooded area off Eastern Parkway in the Town of Ulster.

This happened just 40 minutes after police pulled a suicidal man from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.

As a result of an investigation, the female victim, who lived in Ulster County, New York was found to be the victim of a homicide. A further investigation identified 49-year-old Johhny Amaro of the Town of Ulster as the suspect, police say.

Ulster County, New York Man Charged With Murder

Amaro was charged with murder in the second degree, a felony. He was processed at the Ulster Police Department and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Police did not say how their investigation led them to accuse Amaro of murder. However, they did confirm Amaro was the man pulled from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.

"Amaro was also found to be the suicidal male from the Kingston Rhinecliff Bridge early (Thursday) morning," Ulster Police Department Kyle S. Berardi told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

The Ulster Police Department was assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Police, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, the Kingston Police Department, the Saugerties Police Department, the New York State Bridge Authority, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and Mobile Life Support Services.

