A New York City man gave a bizarre excuse as to why he was found driving a reported stolen car in the Hudson Valley.

The New Rochelle Police Department confirmed a car stolen from the state of Pennsylvania was found in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Stolen Car From Pennsylvania Found In Westchester County, New York

The car was found about 150 miles from where it was taken, according to Google Maps.

On Monday around 11 p.m., the New Rochelle Police Department located a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Huguenot Street and Division Street in New Rochelle.

The vehicle was stolen out of Hanover Township, Pennsylvania earlier in the day, police say.

Bronx Man Took Car To New Rochelle For A Long "Test Drive"

The driver, 22-year-old Christopher Tejeda-Santiago of the Bronx told police he took the car for a "test drive."

It's not clear why the Bronx man was in Pennsylvania but according to Google Maps, he drove the alleged stolen car for about three hours before he was stopped in New Rochelle.

Alleged Stolen Credit Cards, Cellphones, Gun Ammo Found In Car

Inside the reported stolen car were "multiple credit cards and cell phones" all that didn't belong to Tejeda-Santiago.

Fistful Of Credit Getty Images loading...

Police also reported finding a loaded ammunition magazine for a 9mm handgun, however, no handgun was found.

Tejeda-Santiago was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a weapon, both class D felonies.

