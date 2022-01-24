PD: New York Firefighter Stole $400,000 From Hudson Valley Fire Department
A New York man is accused of stealing close to a half-million dollars from a Hudson Valley volunteer fire department.
On Friday, New York State Police from Troop F announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man from Monroe. Troop F covers Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Greene counties.
State Police Monroe announce the arrest of Ian D. Harriton for the felonies of grand larceny, falsifying businesses records and forgery. He was arrested on Thursday.
Harriton was the treasurer of the Lakeside Fire and Rescue Company in Monroe at the time of his arrest, police say.
of Ian D. Harriton was charged with grand larceny, falsifying businesses records and forgery.
The Lakeside Fire and Rescue Company is a 100 percent volunteer fire-rescue company. It's part of the Monroe Fire District.
Harriton was the treasurer of the Lakeside Fire and Rescue Company in Monroe at the time of his arrest
"Founded in 1947, the Lakeside Fire and Rescue Company served specifically the Town of Monroe until 2011 when the Monroe Joint Fire District was formed with the neighboring Mombasha Fire Company and Harriman Engine Company. From that point on, the company began responding in conjunction with the other companies to emergency situation throughout the Town of Monroe, Village of Monroe and Village of Harriman," Lakeside Fire and Rescue Company states on Facebook.
Harriton is accused of stealing over $400,000 from the fire department while serving as treasurer. He used the stolen money for personal use, police say.
Harriton is accused of stealing over $400,000 from the fire department while serving as treasure
The larceny came to the attention of the President of the fire company when it was discovered that bills for the fire department were delinquent by several months, police say.
He used the stolen money for personal use, police say.
Harriton was released on an appearance ticket.
80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
These 63 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana
22 'Most Wanted' in New York
New York Officials Take Drastic Action To Force Trump Family 'To Comply
Tips To Know To Avoid Fatal Fires Using Space Heaters in New York
Highlights of 'Historic' New York State 2023 Budget
1st Major Storm: How Much Snow Fell in Hudson Valley, New York?
Winter Travel Tips in New York
Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York
Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID
Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries
These Omicron COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York
Everything You Need To Know About New York's New Mask Rule
Where In The Hudson Valley To Find A COVID Test
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana
Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana
Snowfall Totals For Friday's Storm Across New York
Winter Travel Tips in New York
Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York
Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York
Food the Year You Were Born
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs
New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness
How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?
20 Richest New York Zipcodes
Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America
17 New Laws in New York You Should Know
Richest Towns in Each State
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley
Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
carbongallery id="61a789b8ec80de256e553fbe" layout="list" title="Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close"]