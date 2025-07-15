Paul McCartney Returns To Upstate New York For Just 5th Time

Paul McCartney is finally coming back to Upstate New York! Here’s where and when the Beatles legend will take the stage this fall.

Paul McCartney is getting back on the road.

Beatles Legend Stuns With New Tour

Provided by AEG Provided by AEG loading...

The rock icon announced he's going back on tour in North America for the first time since 2022. The return of his Got Back tour follows what's described as a "historic three-night stand at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom" in 2025.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

After those shows, Billboard stated:

Seeing Paul McCartney live remains a bit of a religious experience.

While NPR added:

Paul McCartney has so much swag it’s ridiculous.

McCartney Returning To Upstate New York

The only concert in New York is in Buffalo, New York.

MJ KIM MJ KIM loading...

McCartney will play at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Friday, Nov. 14. McCartney last played in Buffalo in 2015.

Reports say the upcoming concert marks just the fifth time McCartney has performed in Upstate New York. He's previously performed in Albany, Buffalo, and Syracuse.

Other Shows Near New York State

McCartney will visit 16 cities across North America, including Pittsburgh, PA, and two shows in Montreal.

Other notable locations:

If you're thinking a road-trip centered around the music icon, other notable locations include Las Vegas, Nashville, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Fans are encouraged to register for early ticket access. Presales start on July 15 at 10 a.m., while general sales start on July 18.

Controversial Songs From the Year You Were Born

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Paul McCartney Albums Ranked

Paul McCartney Albums Ranked The Beatles always defined him, but McCartney's story didn't end there. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Paul McCartney Through the Years: 1948-2023 Photos