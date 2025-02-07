“Parade Of Storms” Could Dump Over 3 Feet Of Snow On New York
After dealing with the coldest week in years, Hudson Valley residents are expected to deal with the snowiest week in years.
Hudson Valley residents can expect more snow in 7 of the next 10 days.
Thursday Snow, Ice Storm In Hudson Valley
That's on top of the 1 to 3 inches of snow that fell yesterday.
Snow mixed with sleet and freezing rain made driving treacherous during the Thursday morning commute.
Significant Snowstorm Saturday Into Super Bowl Sunday
A significant snowstorm is predicted for Saturday night. A winter storm watch has been issued from Saturday evening through Sunday morning for the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.
Forecasts are estimating 5 to 8 inches of snow Saturday into Super Bowl Sunday morning, potentially marking the biggest snowfall of the season.
More Snow Early Next Week
More snow is anticipated next week, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the potential for 3 to 6 inches of more snow.
About an inch of snow could call on Thursday, Feb. 13, The Weather Channel reports.
Sadly, it doesn't end there.
Valentine's Weekend Snow
As of now, Hudson Valley lovebirds should have a snow-free Valentine's Day, on Friday, Feb. 14.
However, the rest of the weekend could be full of snow.
The Weather Channel is currently predicting 2 to 6 inches of snow on Saturday, Feb. 15, and then another 3 to 5 inches of snow on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Chance For Over 3 Feet Of Snow For New York State
According to Tri-State Weather, models currently show two to over three feet of snow "over the next 10 days from New York to Boston as a parade of storms rolls through."
"Would be great for snow lovers and make up for years of lackluster winters," Tri-State Weather states on Facebook.
