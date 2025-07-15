Doctors Warn Of Painful New COVID Strains In New York

Two new COVID variants are now spreading across New York. Doctors warn they come with new and potentially very painful symptoms.

New Yorkers need to watch out for two new COVID strains this summer.

New COVID Strains Impacting New Yorkers

The dominate variant is the NB.1.8.1 variant which is also called Nimbus. Nimbus is a descendant of the Omicron variant.

This past spring it was behind the surge in cases in Asia and is currently the dominant variant in the United State.

As of July 11, the most recent date on record, Nimbus accounted for nearly half of all COVID cases nationwide.

Spreads Easily

This variant is says to be "highly transmissible," spreading easier than other variants.

"This is especially notable because, every year since 2020, we've seen COVID cases increase in the summer. And I think while it's too early to know what impact Nimbus will have on case counts, we'll continue to keep everyone up to date as we learn more over the coming weeks," American Medical Association VP Andrea Garcia said.

Razor Blade Throat

Some people infected with the Nimbus variants are reporting a painful sore throat, calling it a "razor blade throat".

Other New COVID Variants

The other new COVID variant now spreading in the United States is the XFG or Stratus variant. This variant is now "under monitoring" by the World Health Organization.

It's been spreading in Southeast Asia, where it's linked to rises in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Symptoms are said to be similar to other COVID symptoms, along with hoarseness or a dry irritated throat.

