The owl found in this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is staying a little longer in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

An owl was lodged in this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for three days before the truck driver, who transported this year's 75-foot-tall Norwood Spruce, from Oneonta to New York City found it burrowed in the tree.

Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties then took the owl in for rehabilitation.

"Once secured, I peaked in the box and saw this little face looking up at me. He/she was a little Saw-whet owl, the smallest owls we have in the northeast. All baby owls are born in the spring so the idea that there was a baby owl in November didn’t make sense," Ravensbeard Wildlife Center wrote on Facebook. "Back at Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, we’ve given him fluids and are feeding him all the mice he will eat. It had been three days since he ate or drank anything."

The wildlife center said the bird looked good and named the him Rockefeller.

"He is feeling much better! His x-rays came back all clear. We will keep him here with us for a few more days while we monitor his health and get him back up to a proper weight. We are all grateful for the support from everyone across the country and beyond, and are excited to provide more updates soon as to when Rockefeller will be released," Ravensbeard Wildlife Center said.

On Saturday, Rockefeller was moved to an outdoor location to acclimate to the weather. Officials said they began scouting locations and determining the best timing for his release.

There was talk of the owl being released over the weekend or Monday. The weekend past and Rockefeller is still in the Hudson Valley. Officials from the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center say they are still talking with experts and avian veterinarians before the release to ensure Rockefeller has the best chance of reentering the wild.

"That's what we've been up to these past few days. We will continue to keep you posted, as we know we all want the best for little Rocky," Ravensbeard Wildlife Center said.