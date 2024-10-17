Over 50 Children, Students Are Now Missing From New York State
Your help could reunite a New York family with a missing child.
Take a look at these pics and information to see if you've seen any of these missing children from the Empire State.
Around 50 Children Disappeared From New York State In 2024
This year around 50 children disappeared from their home in New York State.
New York Children Missing From Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island, North Country, Western NY, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central NY, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region
Note: All of the information above is from the National Center for Missing And Exploited Children.
If happen to be the parent or guardian of any of these reported missing children and your child has be found you can call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have them take down your child's missing photo.
What To Do If You Found A Missing Child
If you see any of the missing children you should call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543, your local police department or New York State Police.
Police are also looking for these missing college students in New York State. See the full list below.
